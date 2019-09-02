Westfield State University move-in begins with Freshman class

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – College move-in continues this time at Westfield State University. They welcomed the class of 2023 on Sunday for the fall semester.

Nearly 1,400 first year students moved-in on Sunday. 91 percent of their students are from Massachusetts with the top towns being Springfield, Westfield, Chicopee and Pittsfield.

University officials say the top intended majors for the new class are criminal justice education and business management.

22News spoke with Zack Deboer, a freshman, who was excited to start his college career, “This is my first year at Westfield and going to college in general. I’m nervous and just so happy at the same time.”

Upper-classman move-in day is Monday and classes begin on Wednesday.