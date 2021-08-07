Westfield State University now accepting the Common App

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Students planning on applying to Westfield State University (WSU) can now do so with the highly used Common App.

The Common App is a membership organization that allows students to apply to over 900 colleges and universities worldwide with a single application rather than filling out the same information in individual applications. Founded over 40 years ago, the Common App has recently undergone some changes allowing it to more align with WSU’s perspective on the college admission process.

“Recent changes to the Common App have created a more equitable and inclusive college application process. . . These improvements align with the University’s mission to provide greater accessibility to a top-quality affordable public education that respects and values the diverse backgrounds of all students.” Daniel Forster | Vice President for Enrollment Management at Westfield State University

Changes to the Common App include a new mobile app, information on financial aid and scholarships, virtual mentors, and more. Additional information on WSU’s acceptance of the Common App can be found on their application web page.

This information comes after WSU announced this past fall that they would become a testing optional school, or allow applicants to opt out of sharing their standardized test scores as part of the admissions process.