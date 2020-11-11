Westfield State University postpones Veterans Day event

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield State University has postponed its Veterans Day drive-thru luminary event to Saturday, November 28 due to COVID-19 and inclement weather.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Westfield State University’s Got Your Back (“Got Your Six”) event honoring new and current veterans will be celebrated with a drive-through, self-guided tour to view over 2,000 luminaries around campus from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event will begin at Westfield State’s main entrance and exit via Scanlon Road. Guests will tune in to WSKB 89.5 FM to accompany the tour.

A pre-recorded opening ceremony featuring guests such as Governor Charlie Baker and State Senator John Velis and a Veterans Day brochure with resource information will be available at www.westfield.ma.edu/VeteransDay beginning Wednesday.

Guests are also encouraged to bring canned goods to be donated to local food banks, from November 19 to November 28, to the University’s Military Community Excellence Center in Bates Hall. Contact Lisa Ducharme to organize a drop-off.