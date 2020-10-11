Westfield State University raised $40K to help students in need

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The beginning of the COVID-19 caused unemployment and uncertainty to a lot of people here in western Massachusetts, especially students in college that lost campus-based services.

For several Westfield State University students, they were struggling as they lost dining and library access.

Carolina Rodriguez, a senior majoring in social work and Spanish, lost her work study income and access to campus services. The “Owls Helping Owls” emergency funding helped Gonzalez finish the semester safely.

A total of $40,000 was raised through the Westfield State University’s “Owls Helping Owls” emergency fund for students in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alumni, staff and faculty of the university together raised $20,000 towards the emergency fund, and they also received a $20,000 grant from the Community Foundation. The money went towards students in need of help with buying school supplies such as laptops and personal items during the pandemic.

“COVID-19 turned our world upside down,” said Iris Roman-Muñoz, who earned a bachelor’s degree in Spanish in May. “I can’t imagine how my semester would have ended if I hadn’t received this support. They saved me and prevented me from worrying about not having food or access to personal care items.”

According to the university’s website, they received nearly 90 donors that pitched in to help students on campus.

“As we all navigated our new world this past spring, it was inspiring to see how those on campus pulled together to make the transition to a more ‘virtual’ community as seamless as can be expected,” said Erica Broman, Ed.D., vice president for institutional advancement at Westfield State. “While many of us have homes and loved ones to help us through the challenging time, many students are not so fortunate. In an effort to assist them as best we can, we established Owls Helping Owls to support the essential needs of our students who may not have parents, champions, or the appropriate resources to assist them in this time of turmoil.”

Click here if you are interested in supporting the “Owls Helping Owls” initiative.