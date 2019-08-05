1  of  2
Westfield State University raises money for school’s athletic teams with golf tournament

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield State University held its Owl Club Golf tournament Monday at the Ranch Golf Club in Southwick.

This is the 13th year in a row the golf tournament has been held.

Proceeds from Monday’s tournament go towards the university’s varsity athletics teams.

Westfield State’s Associate Athletic Director David Caspole told 22News how much they hope to raise from this event, “We’ve got a great day for it. A lot of alumni and friends out here today and we hope to raise about $25,000 to help support our varsity athletic program.”

This year’s event honored Todd Ditmar, who is the head coach of the Westfield state women’s soccer team. He’s been the head coach there for 14 seasons.

