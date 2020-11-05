Westfield State University shifts to remote learning after rise in COVID-19 cases

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield State University will temporarily shift to remote learning next week due to more than 20 positive COVID-19 cases at the university. 

The university said a total of 23 positive cases were reported from 621 asymptomatic tests administered on Monday, prompting the school to activate its Curtailment Plan. 

The plan includes the immediate end of on-ground activities, a shelter-in-place order for residential students beginning Nov. 5 at 8 a.m., and a shift to fully remote learning beginning Nov 9.  

These three temporary measures will be in effect until Thursday, Nov. 19 at 8 a.m. 

“This approach is prudent to ensure the health and safety of our full community by proactively lessening the risk of further spread of the COVID-19 virus,” said Westfield State University Interim President Roy H. Saigo, Ph.D. 

On-ground classes will be canceled Thursday and Friday, Nov. 5-6, while online courses will be held as scheduled on those two days.  

Visitors and personnel not deemed critical for COVID-19 business operations are not permitted on campus during this temporary Curtailment period. 

