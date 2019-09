WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some sad news out of Westfield State University where a student passed away unexpectedly.

The University’s president sent out an email to the school saying one of their students passed away in a residence hall Saturday.

The University’s Police Department is working with state officials on the investigation. There is no threat to the campus.

Their identity has not been released.

Crisis counseling services are available for those who need it.