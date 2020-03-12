Westfield State University student reactions to class cancellation

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Westfield State University has joined other local colleges in canceling in-person classes due to the threat of COVID-19.

Even though they are in the middle of spring break, Westfield State University students will also have two weeks of no in-person classes according to an email sent by the University.

There are no reported cases of the coronavirus at Westfield state. But the college president sent out an email to reassure students and staff that Westfield is taking precautions to protect against COVID-19.

I talked with two Westfield senior students who returned to pack up their belongings.

“We had packed for a few days…but when we got the email we did not know when we were gonna get locked out first of all,” said Monica Rivera of Springfield. “We were not sure if we be allowed in at all before then, we were packed for four days, now we have to extend it for another two weeks.”

One of the students is worried about students who stayed behind for Spring-break and don’t live near by.

“One of the questions they provide before you apply to stay here for spring break is can you feed your self,” said Sarah Hachadourian of Longmeadow. “So I would assume they would reach out to those who said no and do their best to find them some kind of housing if they can’t be here.”

Campus operations will continue during the two weeks, but sporting events are still undecided.