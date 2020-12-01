Westfield State University students launch #behindthescreenCSEC

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield State University students are launching a social media campaign this week to enhance community awareness of online sexual exploitation and human trafficking.

It will also raise money for the Children’s Advocacy Center of Hampshire County’s Commercial Exploitation of Children program.

The money raised from the campaign will be donated to the CSES program to buy gift cards for basic needs that will be given to the victims of sexual exploitation and human trafficking who receive services through the program.

“Under Civic Engagement at Westfield State University, the Advanced Public Relations students are working to bring awareness in our community to the disturbing trend of sexual exploitation and human trafficking of children,” said Professor Suzanne Boniface. “The WSU students are working diligently on this campaign to bring a better understanding of these issues to the public, let others know that there is help available, and to raise funds for victims who have suffered under these circumstances. In turn, the students are learning about social justice and how to address it within their field of study.”

Campaign participants will take a pledge to educate themselves on child abuse and child exploitation.

Called Behind the Screen, the virtual campaign will be held starting Tuesday on Facebook and Instagram.