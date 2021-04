WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Students from Westfield State University are launching a social media campaign to support a local women’s shelter.

The “Be a Hero” campaign is meant to raise awareness for domestic abuse, and to help raise funds for Alianza in Holyoke.

The #BeAHeroMVMT will circulate on the Instagram and Facebook Campaign.

Participants will pledge to educate themselves on domestic abuse.

The campaign runs until Wednesday.