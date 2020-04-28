Westfield State University students raise money for Jewish Family Services

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield State University students are raising money and awareness for Jewish Family Services.

Members of Westfield’s Advanced Public Relations Course are learning to adapt by using social media to raise the funds. The group is raising money through a Baby Bingo Bash Campaign that consists of a virtual bingo game posted on social media.

The money being raised will go towards new baby kits which provide essentials such as diapers, formula and clothing.

Westfield State University student, Rebecca Rokne told 22News, “It instills hope for the refugees that we’re helping and for our community because this is like such a brand new time where we’re in a time of uncertainty with Covid-19 going on so having any hope or lighthearted thing going on is really helpful for any ones’ mental state but also helping the refugees is also very important.”

Jewish Family Services is a local non-profit which aids in refugee re-settlement through its New American program.