Westfield State University students will help remove invasive plants in local rivers

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield State University announced that a student-led proposal seeks to remove invasive species on Westfield and Little rivers.

Professor of Environmental Science Lauren DiCarlo presented this invasive plant project for students to gain experience.

“The project will begin in the next few weeks, with students removing invasives down by the Westfield River and will continue for the next five years, at that time we can file to renew the permit,” said DiCarlo.

The most prevalent of invasive species is the Japanese burning bush, but others include knotweed, privet, oriental bittersweet, garlic mustard, Japanese barberry, common buckwheat, and multiflora rose.

The project is just one example of the research collaborations between students and faculty at Westfield State University.

“The project will not only benefit the City of Westfield and the Westfield State campus but will also provide many students hands-on experience in invasive species removal. There are also many other opportunities for faculty and students to build off the project and conduct additional field research,” said DiCarlo.

As invasive species are one of the greatest threats to ecosystems, it could benefit students in the environmental science field who in the future will work with these species in their careers.