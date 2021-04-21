Westfield State University to hold on-campus classes for Fall 2021 semester

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield State University is planning to welcome back students to live on campus and attend classes for the Fall 2021 semester.

According to the University, they are hoping to welcome back more than 2,000 residential students and return to its standard amount (75 percent) of classes on campus. The plan to welcome students back on campus comes as adults 16 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Massachusetts.

“New and returning students can expect an on-campus population and activity level in the fall that is more indicative of Westfield State’s normal campus culture,” Interim President Roy Saigo said in a news release sent to 22News.  

Dr. Saigo explained that the University is encouraging all students, faculty, and staff to get vaccinated as Westfield State awaits the release of the Massachusetts Higher Education Control Plan.

The University is hoping to gradually return students to campus starting in May and carrying through to the end of August. 

