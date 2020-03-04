Westfield State University to host annual Spring Job and Internship Fair

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield State University will host its annual Spring Job and Internship Fair Wednesday afternoon.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the free job fair will be held in Scanlon Banquet Hall located on 577 Western Avenue from 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Representatives from more than 75 employers included WWLP -TV 22 will attend the fair.

Westfield students and local residents will have a great opportunity to network and learn what it would be like to work for their companies.

This fair will have a variety of opportunities for participants in a range of fields. Our staff hopes students take advantage to meet face to face with recruiters and create some potentially helpful connections. Junior Delgado, director of the University’s Career Center

Some of the registered employees include the following:

American Outdoor Brands Co.

Cintas Corporation

CVS Health

Enterprise Holdings

Harvard Business School

iHeartMedia

Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and New York state police

MGM Springfield

Six Flags Entertainment

YWCA of Western Mass

Verizon

Parking is available in the South Lot off Western Avenue.

MAP: Western Avenue in Westfield: