Westfield State University vaccination numbers continue to increase

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield State is the latest college to join the White House’s vaccine initiative on college campuses as the state hits a number of milestones in COVID-19 statistics.

As part of the initiative, Westfield State will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Tuesday, shots will be available in the university hall’s multi-purpose room from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. while second doses will take place on July 20.

Curative health will run the clinic which is open to all members of the Westfield State campus community as well as residents of surrounding towns. Appointments are required and can be booked on Curative’s website.

These small vaccination clinics are helping lower covid cases, as the state department of public health reported new all-time lows in four key COVID-19 statistics on Monday alongside two new deaths.

So far 95 people remain hospitalized with 31 in an ICU, but the records are low and all come in average statistics over seven-day periods, our seven-day positive test rate stands at 0.29 percent.

The average number of daily cases is down to 53 and has fallen below two, while the average number of hospitalized patients per day is officially under 100.