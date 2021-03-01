Westfield State University will host online events to celebrate women’s history month

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Westfield State University announced that they will host a series of events throughout March to honor women’s history month.

The events will include guest speakers and lectures, film screenings, poetry readings, and a dinner sponsored by Westfield State Dining Services that honors the favorite meals of famous women in history.

This year’s theme “I Dissent” will be a tribute to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Documentary screening of And She Could Be Next on March 3 at 3:00 p.m., a documentary that covers the stories of women of color running for elected office and fighting to transform politics across the United States. Following the screening will be a discussion about Vice President Kamala Harris and her hopes for the current challenges faced across the nation.

Women of Color History Museum Lecture on March 8 at 6:00 p.m., An exhibit about several dynamic African-American women who have made significant contributions to society with original artifacts, signed documents, and photos of individuals such as Mary McLeod Bethune, Rosa Parks, Maya Angelou, and other notable African-American women.

International Women’s Day Celebration on March 8, a celebration of women’s achievements by the Westfield State’s social media channels.

“Think Like a Feminist” lecture on March 24, at 3:00 p.m., Philosophy Professor at the University of Massachusetts Lowell Carol Hay will present the philosophy behind the feminist movement.

Celebrating Women Dinner on March 24, at 4:00 p.m., a meal with dishes that represent historical women’s favorite food.

Poetry Reading and Conversation on March 25 at 4:00 p.m., a poetry reading of the poems of women of color Patricia Smith and Lynne Thompson, and student Amina Jordan-Mendez.

Film Series Discussion: Hidden Figures on March 31 at 7 p.m., an open discussion about the film Hidden Figures, which is the story of a team of female African-American mathematicians who served a vital role in NASA during the early years of the U.S. space program.

Celebration of Women Game Show on March 31 at 8:00 p.m., a test of knowledge about famous women and their achievements for a chance to win a prize.

For more information about the events call 413-572-5619 or email sail@westfield.ma.edu.

The events are organized by the University’s Office of Student Activities, Involvement, and Leadership (SAIL).