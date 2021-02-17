Westfield State University’s Maris Art Gallery exhibits work by students from Springfield public schools

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Public Schools art students showcased their projects in a January 27, virtual gallery presentation sponsored by Westfield State University’s Arno Maris Art Gallery.

The students exhibited various mediums of artwork they have experimented with during the academic year, some pieces displayed watercolor, while others used photography, as well as pencil work.

The students also discussed their work with an audience of fellow students and Westfield State University faculty via Zoom.

“The idea was to candidly talk not only about the individual student’s work and speak with each presenting student but to highlight what made each piece of art successful,” said Arno Maris Art Gallery curator Faith Lund.

Some of this year’s art stemmed from elements of anxiety and uneasiness, as many students used the turmoil of this last year as inspiration.

Olivia Melendez, a student at Springfield Conservatory of the Arts, used the political and personal struggles of the COVID-19 pandemic as a voice behind her Dreams Differed.

April Wesley, an instructor at Springfield Conservatory of the Arts, believes the “ups and downs” of the past 11 months have sparked a new level of innovation in her students.

“This piece is about anti-maskers and medical workers, it was a dream differed, as the dreams being differed are both sides. Anti-maskers don’t want things to change they don’t want to deviate from their normal life,” said Melendez.

The artists who exhibited their work are from Springfield High School of Technology, Springfield Conservatory of the Arts, and Springfield Renaissance School.

The art work is also available online.