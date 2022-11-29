WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The “Voices of Justice” lecture series kicked off at Westfield State University Tuesday night.

WSU’s division of justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion hosted nationally recognized civil rights attorney Ben Crump to give his lecture titled “Justice in 2022 and Beyond.”

22News spoke with Crump who discussed the bridge between communities and law enforcement.

“That’s how you bridge that gap, that vast chasm of distrust, is transparency plus accountability, equals trust,” Crump said. “You got to be able to see what happened and that there was equal justice. No matter who did something wrong. And that’s how you get the community to trust and you get law enforcement to trust the community.”

Crump believes all American citizens should keep their eye on the prize, which is to make a better world for all of our children.