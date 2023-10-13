WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield State University hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly renovated Parenzo Hall this morning.

This renovation has been in the works since 2018 and cost over $40 million, but the president of the University said it was well worth the wait the money. At 11 a.m. President Dr. Linda Thompson officially cut the ribbon in front of the new and renovated Parenzo Hall.

The newly designed 90,000 square foot building will host Dever Stage, the Center for Student Success and Engagement, the Department of Education, the Department of Political Science and the new Collaboration and Maker Space.

Thompson stating, “It’s a wonderful day to be an Owl! And we’re just so happy that our students are happy and our communities is engaged and we are off to a good start here at Westfield State University.”

Parenzo Hall will also be home to Westfield State’s new Research, Innovation, Design, and Entrepreneurial Center. That will serve as the nexus and hub of innovation and workforce development in Western Mass.

Students have already been taking advantage of the building that has been on the campus since the 50’s but Friday marked a new beginning.