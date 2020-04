WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield State University announced Thursday morning that their commencement will be rescheduled for October.

According to a tweet posted by the university, this year’s Commencement ceremony has been rescheduled for Saturday, October 24, at MassMutual in Springfield for undergraduate and graduate students.

We are excited to announce that this year’s Commencement ceremony has been rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24, at MassMutual in Springfield, for undergraduate and graduate students.



We can’t wait to celebrate the accomplishments of the Westfield State Class of 2020! 🎓 pic.twitter.com/fuxgt1puY2 — Westfield State University (@WestfieldState) April 30, 2020

The university’s graduation was originally scheduled for May, but due to the COVID-19 outbreak it had to be rescheduled.