Westfield students collect Toys for Tots

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Third and fourth-graders at the Munger Hill Elementary School were preparing to deliver the gifts they’ve collected for Toys for Tots.

The K-Kids, affiliated with the Westfield Kiwanis Club, collected toys donated to support the Marines’ toys collection drive. They’re motivated to make sure no child here in western Massachusetts has to go without a gift on Christmas Day.

“We want to help kids who have nothing,” Molly King told 22News. “We can help them have a better holiday.”

“On Christmas, kids are really happy when their parents give them the presents,” Aaron Hamel explained. “So I wanted them to feel that happiness too.”

Gifts collected by the students will be delivered to the 22News in Chicopee, reflecting the generosity of hundreds of your neighbors. Members of the 22News team have also gotten involved.

22News Assignment Editor Tony Fay shared his enthusiasm for Star Wars with children who might otherwise not receive a toy, a game, or a bicycle on Christmas morning.

The Toys for Tots collection drive here at 22News ends this coming Monday night.