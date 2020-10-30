Westfield taking extra precautions to protect ballot boxes ahead of Election Day

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As we get closer to Halloween, some western Massachusetts communities are taking extra precautions with ballot boxes to avoid vandalism.

Secretary of State William Galvin and the state’s elections division has issued the advisory to all Massachusetts communities after one was set on fire in Boston earlier this week.

Galvin is advising towns and cities to increase their security at ballot boxes with measures such as security guards as well as video surveillance cameras. 22News spoke with Westfield Mayor Don Humason who said they have already started taking the extra precautions.

Humason told 22News, “We have cameras set up to monitor outside our ballot box. So we are taking, I think very reasonable precautions to make sure that the integrity of the ballot boxes is safe.”

In Springfield, the ballot drop box at City Hall will be temporarily closed Saturday on Halloween starting at noon and reopening Sunday morning.