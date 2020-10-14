Westfield Taxpayers Association holds forum to learn more about state rep. candidates

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We are drawing closer and closer to election day.

Westfield residents were given an opportunity to learn more about the candidates vying for state representative. Republican Kelly Pease, Democrat Matthew Garlo, and Independent Ethan Flaherty.

The 4th District includes all of the city of Westfield. The seat became vacant this year when former State Rep. John Velis moved to the Senate.

Tuesday night’s forum was held at Westfield Technical Academy, sponsored by the Westfield Taxpayers Association. 22News talked with the president of the organization.

Bryan Richards told 22News, “We did it to have people have a voice in their city government so they can have an organization that will respond to the mayor, the city and what should or shouldn’t be done in the city.”

Another familiar face, Mass Appeal host Patrick Barry, co-hosted Tuesday evening’s event.