(WWLP) – A teenager from western Massachusetts made an appearance on NBC’s “The Voice” Monday night.

Nineteen-year-old Madison Curbelo of Westfield performed “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” by Bobby McFerrin.

Monday night was an audition episode, and sadly, Madison did not get chosen by any of the four judges.

But Blake Shelton had some words of encouragement for her, telling her to keep practicing and try again next year.