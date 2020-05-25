Westfield to air virtual Memorial Day ceremony held at Parker Memorial Park

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A pre-recorded Memorial Day ceremony at Parker Memorial Park will be airing on Westfield’s Cable Channel at 11 a.m. Monday.

According to Julie Barnes, Director of Veterans’ Services in Westfield, the program that is scheduled to be aired will be on several other times during the day. Residents are encouraged to hang their American flags and decorate their lawns in honor of Memorial Day and tag @westfieldmavets.

There will be no parade and no in-person ceremony this year. It is for the ultimate good of the general public, especially the senior population that has a large presence at military ceremonies. We will miss seeing the faces of those who line the streets for this solemn occasion of Memorial Day. I hope that we will be back to normal by Veteran’s Day and we can have a big celebration. Veterans Day celebrates the service of all U.S. military veterans, while Memorial Day honors those who have died while in military service. It is almost in keeping with the solemnness of the Memorial Day holiday to keep things a little more quiet. Maybe we can all take a moment to reflect on those who gave their lives for your freedoms.” Julie Barnes, Director of Veterans’ Services in Westfield

Veterans’ graves at Westfield’s nine cemeteries will be flagged with the help of volunteers from the Veterans Council, Purple Heart Trail, and Veterans Services Office. If you would like your loved one’s grave who served in the U.S. military to be flagged, contact Westfield Veterans’ Services at 413-572-6247.