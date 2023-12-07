WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Veterans Council is set to pay tribute to Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day on Thursday, December 7th, with a solemn ceremony.

The event will take place at Kane & Wojtkiewicz Park, located on Elm Street, and will begin at 10:30 a.m.

The ceremony aims to honor the memory of those who lost their lives in the attack on Pearl Harbor and to recognize the significance of this historic day in American history. Veterans, community members, and the public are invited to join in remembrance at this meaningful gathering.