Westfield to keep murals painted on utility boxes downtown

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield’s parade on Sunday didn’t conclude the city’s 350th-anniversary celebration.

Mural’s painted on five downtown Westfield utility boxes will serve as a reminder of all that the city has to be proud of. 22News spoke to residents about the new murals.

Business owner Jillian Knapp said, “I think they’re great, bringing art and culture down to Westfield. It’s been appealing to people who don’t even live in Westfield. I’m excited for it, It makes the utility boxes much prettier as well.”

The murals aren’t the only reminder of Westfield’s 350th anniversary.

The 350th birthday cake will remain at Park Square in celebration of the anniversary.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.