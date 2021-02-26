Westfield Transport owners facing federal charges for falsifying records, making false statements to investigators

BOSTON (WWLP) – The U.S. Department of Justice has filed charges against the owners of Westfield Transport, Inc. for allegedly falsifying driving logs, instructing others to do so and making a false statement to investigators.

Dunyadar Gasanov, a/k/a Damien Gasanov, 36, was indicted on one count of falsification of records, one count of conspiracy to falsify records and one count of making a false statement to a federal investigator.

Dartanayan Gasanov, 35, was indicted on one count of falsification of records in Springfield federal court. Dartanayan Gasanov was arrested Friday morning and will make an initial appearance at 12:30 p.m. before Magistrate Judge Katherine A. Robertson. Dunyadar Gasanov is wanted by law enforcement.

The charges are the result of a review of Westfield Transport, Inc., following a crash involving one its vehicle that caused the deaths of seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire on June 21, 2019.

According to the indictment, the defendants owned Westfield Transport, Inc., a for-hire interstate motor carrier that transported vehicles primarily in the northeastern United States. It is alleged that, from May 3, 2019 to June 23, 2019, the defendants falsified driving logs in order to evade federal regulations designed to ensure the safety of roadways and drivers. It is further alleged that Dunyadar Gasanov instructed at least one Westfield Transport employee to falsify records, thereby exceeding the number of permissible driving hours, and then made a false statement to a federal inspector regarding the manipulation of recording devices that track drivers’ on and off duty hours in order to evade regulations.

The charge of falsification of records provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $1 million. The charge of conspiracy to falsify records provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. The charge of making a false statement to a federal investigator provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.