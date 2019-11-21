Westfield veterans come together for “Vet to Vet” event

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 100 veterans came together in Westfield Wednesday evening

The event – called “Vet to Vet” – allowed Westfield veterans to come together to share memories, pictures, and stories.

WW2, Vietnam and Korean War veterans who served in all branches of the military were welcomed to attend.

Organizers told 22News this event is a way to remember veterans outside of the Memorial and Veterans Day holidays.

Veteran Service Director Julie Barnes told 22News, “I think as time goes on we celebrate Memorial Day, we celebrate Veterans Day, and then in between we kind of forget about people, so we specifically wanted to do this after Veterans Day.”

In Westfield alone, there are over 2,500 hundred veterans.