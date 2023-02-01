WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Veterans Council is hosting a free veterans lunch on Wednesday.

This new program for veterans will be offered the first Wednesday of each month from February through May of 2023. The lunches will be held at Westfield Technical Academy where the Tigers Pride Restaurant culinary students will be preparing the lunches.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Westfield Veterans Council, 60 veterans, and their spouses will be in attendance at the lunch. The Westfield High School band will be playing patriotic music during lunch as well.

The first free lunch program, which is sponsored by Elm Electric, will be held on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.