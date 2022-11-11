WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) Veterans Day has a great deal of significance in Westfield. Veterans Day began with a parade from downtown Westfield honoring men and women who served the United States in uniform and continued to the veterans monuments at Elizabeth Parker Park, where the crowd gathered to hear from veterans with vast military experience.

“This is really special, it honors all the veterans and the people who are currently serving in the armed forces bother here in this country and abroad,” said Brian Barnes, a Westfield Military Veteran.

“I stood on the shoulders of giants and everything that happens in this country came from people who would sacrifice,” said veteran Michael Brunetti.

Lourie Greeley had come from Boston to attend this western Massachusetts Veterans Day observance.

“It matters to me because if gave me an opportunity to serve in the U.S. navy, and if brings much comfort and hope,” said Greeley.