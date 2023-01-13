WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Wastewater Treatment Plant was awarded funding to construct a new operations center building.

Congressman Richard Neal along with Westfield Mayor Michael McCabe and city officials announced $1,000,000 is being awarded through Congressionally Direct Spending from the Department of the Interior and the Environmental Protection Agency.

According to a news release from Neal’s office, the new building will help reduce, if not eliminate, airborne sewerage pollutants negatively impacting the indoor air quality of the operations center. It will help protect worker’s from contracting highly pathogenic diseases present in wastewater.

Funding will be used to construct a new operations center building, implementing recommendations by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the Bureau of Environmental Health.

“The Westfield Wastewater Treatment Plant serves as a reminder that our nation’s infrastructure is aging,” said Congressman Neal. “Thanks to the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and CDS funds under the annual Appropriations Bill, projects such as this one are finally coming to fruition. Construction of a new operations center building will provide assurances to Westfield residents that their water and local environment are being properly treated, and ensure a safe work environment for city employees.”

“Without the continued support of Congressman Neal and his office, worthy projects such as this one simply don’t get done,” said Mayor McCabe. “All communities have a right to clean water and modern facilities. This earmark will go to replace a building completed in 1972 and whose systems of operation are behind the times. Again, we thank Congressman Neal for his continued efforts on behalf of the City of Westfield.”

Congressionally Direct Spending requests were limited only to state and local governments, and eligible non-profit entities were permitted under guidelines issued by the Senate and House Appropriations Committees.