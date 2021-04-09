Westfield welcomes three new women-owned businesses

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A group-ribbon cutting was held for three businesses on School Street in Westfield Friday morning.

The three businesses include Hilltown Chic, Be Bella Boutique, Boho Hair Studio, are all owned by women.

The businesses opened despite the looming pandemic, and the owners told 22News, the new establishments will be a great addition to downtown Westfield.

“We all kind of just send each other over clients. They’ll send me some people that need color, or cuts and stuff like that, and I send them over to their businesses after,” said Tristin Denton, owner of BoHo Hair Studio.

Denton added that opening during the pandemic was a challenge, but she is hopeful for the future of the new additions to downtown Westfield.