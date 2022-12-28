WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Captain Steve Dickinson told 22News there has been a pedestrian accident in Westfield Wednesday night.
The accident was at 34 Franklin Street. More details will be posted when they become available.
(Image Courtesy: Getty Images)
by: Julia Cunningham
Posted:
Updated:
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Captain Steve Dickinson told 22News there has been a pedestrian accident in Westfield Wednesday night.
The accident was at 34 Franklin Street. More details will be posted when they become available.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now