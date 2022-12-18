WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – And Sunday marks the start of Hanukkah families in Westfield coming out to recognize the holiday with a menorah lighting ceremony.

“The event was open to people of ages and all faiths in the community and was a way to celebrate with prayers, songs and the lighting of Westfield’s menorah in Park Square. We’re here on the first night if Hanukkah. We’re here the Jewish Community of Westfield Congregation Ahavas Achim along with many friends and supporters of the Jewish community and we’re so please to be able to start this holiday all together,” Rabbi Shahar Colt told 22News.

“Getting to know people of multi-disciplines is wonderful and it’s good to see so many people are here. There’s probably you know anywhere from 50 to 100 people who turned out in this cold night,” said Mayor Michael McCabe.

As the mayor noted, the chilly weather not keeping people from coming out and enjoying the gilt and dreidel spinning. Delicious latkes and applesauce as they gathered to celebrate and light that first candle.