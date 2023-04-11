WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield State University Communications Department hosted an exploratory career day on Tuesday.

Students got the chance to hear from experts within the communications industry, and gain valuable knowledge of real-world opportunities related to their career goals. Westfield State Communication Department chair, Tom Gardner spoke on the importance of hosting events like these, “We decided we needed to go out and explain to people in high schools and community colleges what communication is all about. What a communication degree can lead to in terms of careers and that would possibly interest people in coming to the communication department at Westfield State'” said Gardner.

Westfield State alumni, such as Kiana Lowe of ESPN, Mychal Connolly, a Holyoke entrepreneur, and owner of Stand Out Truck were invited as keynote speakers.