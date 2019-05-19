Westfield’s 350th birthday parade honors years of tradition and community

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One Hampden County city has been celebrating a major birthday all weekend.

Westfield ended its three-day long 350th birthday celebration with a community parade Sunday. Multiple downtown Westfield streets were closed for marchers, horses, classic cars and floats.

The parade is a tradition that honors the heroes of Westfield as well as the city as a whole.

One former Westfield resident who now lives in Tennessee told 22News what she misses most about the city.

“The friendliness. It was such a nice community,” Debra Ball said. “It’s odd we lived on Paper Mill Road in Westfield and we used to think that was such a big area.”

More than a thousand people filled the streets for the three-hour parade which ended with a Mummers Woodland String Band Performance at Park Square.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.