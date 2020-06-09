1  of  3
Westfield’s first recreational marijuana dispensary opens

Hampden County
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield’s first recreational marijuana dispensary is open for business.

Tuesday was the grand opening for Cannabis Connection on Industrial Park Road. They had planned to open about a month ago but were delayed due to the pandemic.

CEO Thomas Keenan told 22News they are allowed to have a small number of customers inside the dispensary, however they are beginning with curbside pick up only.

“We wanted to formulate solid plans for how we do that safely and effectively before we let people in the store but that is something we are hoping, by the end of this week, we’ll be able to have a combination of curbside and in store,” said Keenan.

This is the third recreational dispensary to open in Hampden County. The other two are in Chicopee.

