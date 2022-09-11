WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In Westfield the Sons of Erin held their own ceremony and reception honoring the three Westfield residents who passed away in the attacks.

It’s their 21st ceremony a tradition they’ve held since the earliest anniversary of 9/11. Their 9/11 committee told 22News that Tara, Brian, and Daniel all held close connections to the Sons of Erin.

Sunday afternoon’s ceremony also gave residents a chance to celebrate the lives of those we’ve lost with traditional Irish music and dance.