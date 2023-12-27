SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Chief Development Officer Tim Sheehan joined officials from Develop Springfield and Westmass Area Development Corporation for a special announcement today.

It was announced that the Westmass Area Development Corporation will be taking a leadership role with Develop Springfield. This move will create new jobs and build upon the economic development projects that develop Springfield has already started.

22News spoke with Mayor Sarno about the goal of this project, “We also created develop Springfield to tackle difficult properties, you cannot ask a developer, he or she to come in and say loss money on a development. So, we would set the table for them and prep those properties to get them back on tax roll.”

Develop Springfield was created by Mayor Sarno in 2008 as a non-profit and is now staffed by people who are committed to creating a better community.