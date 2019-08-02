Westover Air Reserve Base using 3D printer to create new training equipment

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is now using innovative technology to save money and increase safety.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal Airmen went through a weeklong training with WMD Tech to learn how to design and create pieces of training equipment using a 3D printer.

This allows them to replace training components that are destroyed during explosives training, with much cheaper 3D-printed parts.

Senior Master Sgt. Gregory Pauli told 22News the training gives Airmen the ability to be more proficient in their jobs as Explosives Ordnance Technicians.

“Instead of somebody else trying to do it for you, now you actually have the skills and tools to actually do it yourselves,’ said Pauli. “And with today’s youth coming on to the military today, it is a lot more feasible because everybody’s computer savvy, to have this kind of training.”

Since the 3D-printed parts cost less, Westover’s Explosives Ordnance Unit Airmen will be able to train more frequently.