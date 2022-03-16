CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Our military is trained to be ready for any type of situation when called upon. Those training are vital to moving emergency response equipment as seen at Westover. The 439th airlift wing at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee has been taking part in a week-long training.

This particular training involves rapid loading and unloading of cargo with the C-5M Super Galaxy, the largest aircraft in the Air Force. A local FEMA unit was on hand as airmen work on their skills for rapid humanitarian response.

Tech Sergeant Alexander Church told 22News, “We have to maintain this sort of training for global impact. We need to be ready for any sort of environment we are going to be in, and in order to work along with other teams like FEMA. We need to maintain this sort of training.”

As the Russian invasion continues, millions of Ukrainian refugees are fleeing the eastern European country.

While these servicemen and women have not received the call to action, these trainings ensure that they will be ready if that call comes. Westover Air Reserve Base holds these trainings once a year so they can be ready and be familiar with the equipment.