AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westover Airman who pilots the world’s largest transport aircraft has become a favorite speaker at Springfield-area retirement communities.

Many Veterans were among the audience Tuesday afternoon at Heritage Woods Senior Community in Agawam. They heard from First Lieutenant Matthew Dagget, who flies the C-5M Super Galaxy all over the world.

First Lt. Dagget told 22News, he’s pleased there’s such interest in Westover’s missions and capabilities, “This is the second time we’ve done this in the past couple of months. From flying around, training stuff, people and the community come out to learn more and we’re happy to come out. We’re able to send people out and talk about what we’re doing at Westover.”

Since Heritage Woods and other such facilities are home to many Westover retirees, there’s an ongoing interest in what’s happening at the home of the 439th Airlift Wing.