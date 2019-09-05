Westover Airmen deploying to Bahamas for Hurricane Dorian relief

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Westover Air Reserve Base is deploying troops in support of Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.

Aviation Resource Manager Master Sgt. Sean Robbins told 22News the 439th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron will be sending flight nurses and medical technicians to help with the safe evacuation of civilians from the Bahamas, as well as radio operators and aeromedical liaison teams to conduct ground operations.

“It is our mission and our function to not only assist and safely evacuate military members during times of war, but also to help those in need that have been displaced by natural disasters,” Robbins said.

The group of 13 Airmen will be heading to MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa and Scott Air Force Base in Illinois, where they will then forward deploy to the Bahamas on military aircraft.

Hurricane Dorian blew through the Bahamas as a Category 5 hurricane and impacted the islands for multiple days. It is now moving up the East Coast as a Category 3 storm.