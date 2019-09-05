Breaking News
Man charged with murder in Enfield
Watch Live
TRACK: Hurricane Dorian creeps up the Southeast US coast

Westover Airmen deploying to Bahamas for Hurricane Dorian relief

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
westover air reserve base_1537993899931.jpg.jpg

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Westover Air Reserve Base is deploying troops in support of Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.

Aviation Resource Manager Master Sgt. Sean Robbins told 22News the 439th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron will be sending flight nurses and medical technicians to help with the safe evacuation of civilians from the Bahamas, as well as radio operators and aeromedical liaison teams to conduct ground operations.

“It is our mission and our function to not only assist and safely evacuate military members during times of war, but also to help those in need that have been displaced by natural disasters,” Robbins said.

The group of 13 Airmen will be heading to MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa and Scott Air Force Base in Illinois, where they will then forward deploy to the Bahamas on military aircraft.

Hurricane Dorian blew through the Bahamas as a Category 5 hurricane and impacted the islands for multiple days. It is now moving up the East Coast as a Category 3 storm.

VIDEO: Reports from up-and-down the East Coast as Dorian approaches

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at Noon

Trending Stories

22News Storm Team

Weather Tweets