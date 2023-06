CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts residents in the surrounding communities of Chicopee may hear loud noises Thursday due to training at Westover Air Reserve Base.

According to Westover, the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team is conducting training on the base from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. 22News has received reports from several residents as far as Springfield that have heard boom noises.

Westover Air Reserve Base will announce in advance when they are training to avoid any confusion.