CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Westover Air Reserve Base will be burning about 200 acres of grassland at the base over the weekend.

The burning is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 29th, based on weather conditions and will be overseen by U.S. Fish and Wildlife wildland firefighters and Westover ARB Fire Department personnel.

Burning will be in the areas of Westover Airpark North, Westover Golf Course, the Hampden County Correctional Center, Westover Metropolitan Airport and the interior of the base.

The prescribed burning is an effort to maintain healthy grassland, prevent wildfires, and remove weeds and other invasive vegetation.