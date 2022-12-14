CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you hear loud sirens and voice alerts Thursday near Westover Air Reserve Base, do not be alarmed.

Testing of the loud speaker system on the base will be done Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nearby residents may hear alarms, sirens and loud voices for the following alerts:

Lightning

Wind gusts 35-49 knots

Wind gusts > 50 knots

Tornado Warning

Force protection condition upgrade and downgrades

Hazmat Incident

All Clear

Alarms may be heard by residents in Chicopee, Ludlow, South Hadley and Granby.