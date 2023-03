CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Westover Air Reserve Base is warning residents of a scheduled test for their loudspeakers Friday.

Tests will be done between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Friday. Messages may include alerts for lightning, wind gusts, tornado warning, hazardous materials and an All Clear notice. Various tones and sirens will also be played over the loudspeakers.

Westover says these are just for testing purposes and residents should not be alarmed.