CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – High praise for the men and women who comprise the Westover Galaxy Community Council, the civilian support agency for the servicemen and women at Westover Air Reserve base.

The community council sponsored a “Cigars for Soldiers” event Sunday at Chicopee’s Portuguese-American Club Sunday afternoon.

An event applauded by Colonel Joseph Janik, Commander of the 439th Air Wing at Westover Air Reserve Base, he told 22News, “We have approximately fifty active duty airmen that are part of the 4-39th, one of the largest installations of army and marine reservists..”

Sunday’s “Cigars for Soldiers” was the Community Council’s second event this month for Westover. They previously held a golf tournament to assist Westover Families in need.