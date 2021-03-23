Westover to burn grass along the base

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Westover ARB controlled burn_585474

Westover controlled burn, 2019 file photo

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Westover personnel are scheduled to use controlled fires to burn grassland along the base on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the plan is to burn about 400 acres in the general area of Westover Airpark North, Westover Golf Course, the Hampden County Correctional Center, Westover Metropolitan Airport and the interior of the base.

The burning of the grassland will be conducted by U.S. Fish and Wildlife wildland firefighters and the Westover ARB Fire Department. The prescribed fire helps manage and maintain healthy grasslands and to help prevent wildfires from invasive vegetation.

MAP: Westover Air Reserve Base

The burning of the grassland should not pose a safety risk to the local community. It will take place with eye-level wind gusts of 20 miles per hour.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today